Sydney Carey Sells 3,305 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

