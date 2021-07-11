Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 111.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $260,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

