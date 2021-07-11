Syscoin Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $80.32 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00395871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,411,605 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

