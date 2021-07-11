T Kendall Hunt Sells 600 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $14,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,531,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,519,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83.

OSPN opened at $25.55 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.