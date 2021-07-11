T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,168,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $873,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,531,000 after purchasing an additional 274,963 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 511.9% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 311,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after acquiring an additional 260,570 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

