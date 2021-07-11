T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $646,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

