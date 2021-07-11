Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

