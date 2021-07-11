TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $43.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently commented on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

TASK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 353,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,671. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

