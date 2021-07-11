Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TATYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.