Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

LON TW opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 500.24. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

