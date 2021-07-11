TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,398 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 721,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $536,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

