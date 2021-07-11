TD Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of StepStone Group worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

