TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.