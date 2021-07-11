TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 63.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.58 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

