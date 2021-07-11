TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PROG worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $12,073,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

