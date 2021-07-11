TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $123.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.59. TDK has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $175.64.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, analysts predict that TDK will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

