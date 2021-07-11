Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Financial Comparison

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and Cano Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 17 0 2.61 Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $243.04, suggesting a potential upside of 53.24%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Cano Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Cano Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 22.40 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -140.35 Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51% Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Cano Health on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

