Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 5,035,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,638. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

