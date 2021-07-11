Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

