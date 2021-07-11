Tenaris S.A. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

