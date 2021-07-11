Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.76.

TEX opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Terex has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Terex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terex by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

