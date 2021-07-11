Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $415,226.02 and approximately $118.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.14 or 0.01466832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00408958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00079549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

