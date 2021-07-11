The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €68.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

FRA DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.00.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

