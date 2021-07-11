The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.05 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $10.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $36.80 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.68.

GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

