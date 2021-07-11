The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.68.

NYSE:GS opened at $371.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

