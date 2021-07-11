The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.30 ($114.47).

SAN opened at €87.22 ($102.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.18. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

