The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,331.33, a P/E/G ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

