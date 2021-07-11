The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

