The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $5,184,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.27 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

