The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87. The RealReal has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP increased its stake in The RealReal by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 431,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 986.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 361,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

