The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

