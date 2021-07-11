The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

