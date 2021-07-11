The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 14,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.