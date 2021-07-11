The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $112.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.88.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

