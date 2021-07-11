The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.96.
Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.51.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
