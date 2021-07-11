The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.96.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,459. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

