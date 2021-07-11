The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

