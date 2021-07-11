Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,144,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $978,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,717.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.14 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.92. The company has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.