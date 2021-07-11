Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $517.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $375.14 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

