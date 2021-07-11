TheStreet Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of PHG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $182,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
