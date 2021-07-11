TheStreet Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $182,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

