ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ThredUp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $10,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

