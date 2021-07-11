Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $21.49 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.78% of Rush Enterprises worth $21,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

