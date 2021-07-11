Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,715 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $173.19 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

