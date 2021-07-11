Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $27.85 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.02. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,878,970. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

