Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.75% of Duluth worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 27.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duluth alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Duluth stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $566.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.