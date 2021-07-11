Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,995 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $329.33 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $332.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.05. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

