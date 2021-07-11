Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $25,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,046 shares of company stock worth $14,016,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

NYSE:PANW opened at $390.24 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

