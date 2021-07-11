Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 606.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN opened at $29.31 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

