TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0568 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $84,846.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,833.16 or 0.99969027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007218 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

