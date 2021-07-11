Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$112.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$112.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$104.71. 114,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,712. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$106.01. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$66.29 and a 52 week high of C$110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.4099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

