Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

